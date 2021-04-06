A dog nicked this reporter’s microphone live on air and went viral because, well, watch
The perils of reporting on live TV, episode 346: When a dog nicks your microphone.
A dog in Russia grabbed the reporter's microphone and ran away during a live broadcast pic.twitter.com/R1T8VZ5Kpt
— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021
Just in case you’re interested – of course you’re interested! – it’s Mir TV’s Nadezhda Serezhkina doing a live weather report during an outside broadcast in Moscow.
“It looks like we have lost the connection to our correspondent,” said presenter Elina Dashkueva. “We will try to connect with her momentarily.”
Serezhkina was later back on air, saying “no one was injured,” but “the microphone took a bite or two.”
And these are our favourite things people said about it.
Well, she refused to throw it, what was the dog to do?
— WatcherFromTheClifftop (@WClifftop) April 2, 2021
In Soviet Russia, dog interviews YOU!
— Frank Triplej (@FrankTripleJ) April 2, 2021
I love how the camera person keeps filming and the station anchor closes the story. True professions.
— Renea Nichols (@ProfNichols) April 2, 2021
USA: Drug/Bomb sniffing dogs
Russia: Free press sniffing dogs
— Jason Alinsky (@_jalinsky90) April 2, 2021
How did the anchor keep a straight face?
— Tom Mallory (@tom_mallory) April 2, 2021
Long experience: you are never, ever going to catch a golden who thinks he has your toy.
Best bet is to have a treat on hand so you can offer a trade.
— Brian Nash (@BrianWNash) April 2, 2021
Later they met again 🐶🎤pic.twitter.com/tuySXlwzBt
— Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 3, 2021
Some people smelled a rat. But we’re with this person.
Even if it’s an April 1 joke it’s still very funny! 😂
— Yuki says: don’t wait…..vaccinate! (@LabradorYuki) April 2, 2021
