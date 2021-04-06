Animals

A dog nicked this reporter’s microphone live on air and went viral because, well, watch

John Plunkett. Updated April 6th, 2021

The perils of reporting on live TV, episode 346: When a dog nicks your microphone.

Just in case you’re interested – of course you’re interested! – it’s Mir TV’s Nadezhda Serezhkina doing a live weather report during an outside broadcast in Moscow.

“It looks like we have lost the connection to our correspondent,” said presenter Elina Dashkueva. “We will try to connect with her momentarily.”

Serezhkina was later back on air, saying “no one was injured,” but “the microphone took a bite or two.”

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Some people smelled a rat. But we’re with this person.

Source Twitter @Ozkok_A

