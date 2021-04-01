‘The Guy Who Decides Parking Signs’ is hilarious but almost too real
If you’ve ever had to park in a town centre, this funny observation on the instructions for doing that will be only too familiar to you.
We can almost taste the exasperation.
If you were in any doubt as to its accuracy, here’s confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth.
Simon Patterson
As someone who actually had this job for a few years, this is eerily accurate and utterly hilarious!
