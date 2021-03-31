Videos

This kitty joining in with The Outhere Brothers’ ‘Boom Boom Boom’ is the cat’s whiskers

Poke Staff. Updated March 31st, 2021

Meanwhile, on TikTok …

@jamestea31

##catsoftiktok ##boomboomboom ##outherebrothers

♬ Boom boom bu the cat – James Taylor

Meowthere Brothers more like …

from Cat GIFs via Gfycat

James Taylor’s tuneful cat, Bu, impressed a lot of TikTok users, including these three.

Bu might have gained a few fans – James, not so much.

As a bonus, here’s James’ other cat, Mali, having a go at 2 Unlimited’s No Limit.

@jamestea31

##catsoftiktok ##2unlimited ##nolimit ##mali

♬ original sound – James Taylor

We bet they’re great on the kataoke.

Source James Taylor Image Screengrab

