This kitty joining in with The Outhere Brothers’ ‘Boom Boom Boom’ is the cat’s whiskers

Meanwhile, on TikTok …

Meowthere Brothers more like …

from Cat GIFs via Gfycat

James Taylor’s tuneful cat, Bu, impressed a lot of TikTok users, including these three.

Bu might have gained a few fans – James, not so much.

As a bonus, here’s James’ other cat, Mali, having a go at 2 Unlimited’s No Limit.

We bet they’re great on the kataoke.

Source James Taylor Image Screengrab