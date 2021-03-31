This kitty joining in with The Outhere Brothers’ ‘Boom Boom Boom’ is the cat’s whiskers
Meanwhile, on TikTok …
@jamestea31
##catsoftiktok ##boomboomboom ##outherebrothers
Meowthere Brothers more like …
James Taylor’s tuneful cat, Bu, impressed a lot of TikTok users, including these three.
Bu might have gained a few fans – James, not so much.
As a bonus, here’s James’ other cat, Mali, having a go at 2 Unlimited’s No Limit.
@jamestea31
##catsoftiktok ##2unlimited ##nolimit ##mali
We bet they’re great on the kataoke.
Source James Taylor Image Screengrab
