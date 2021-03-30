This story of mistaken identity is a very funny tale of doing the right thing but getting it totally wrong

Life

Here’s a very funny story which is tricky to sum up in one line (as you might be able to tell from the headline. Go easy on us, please).

Anyway, it’s a story of mistaken identity and a guy who thought he was doing the right thing but it turned out to be the wrong thing.

That’s enough from us, over to JoeyyB985 on the subReddit ‘TIFU’ or ‘Today I F-cked Up’.

All’s well that ends well. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘It might be embarrassing but I think you did the right thing, you didn’t know what the situation was and you were just trying to help.’ hailyc3423 ‘You did the right thing. Best case scenerio, she didn’t need help. Worst case would be if she had and you hadn’t played along. Don’t be embarrassed to be helpful. She’s the one that can’t recognize her own friends;)’ disasterousturd “Yeah I am… wait you’re not Jessica?!” intjmaster ‘You’re now Brian as far the internet is concerned.’ -QuestionableMeat- ‘I’ll wear it like a badge of honor.’ JoeyyB985 ‘Relax Brian. You did fine.’ WhitDawg214

READ MORE

17 hilariously embarrassing moments that will make you very glad it wasn’t you

Source Reddit u/JoeyyB985 Image Pixabay