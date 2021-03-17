17 hilariously embarrassing moments that will make you very glad it wasn’t you
Having a bad day?
It could be worse, you could have been involved in one of these inordinately – and hilariously – embarrassing conversations that will have you cringing into next week.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Article Pages: 1 2
More from the Poke
Pics
Simply 23 funny sign fails that people really should have thought twice about
Politics
People love Greta Thunberg’s subtle (but brutal) trolling of Priti Patel over the Policing Bill