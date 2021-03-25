This Facebook tip wasn’t helpful but it was savagely funny and it’s gone viral all over again

Pics

It’s reassuring to know that in the social media age if you ever need any help or advice, all you have to do is ask and there will be someone better informed than you who is only too happy to help.

Like this, for instance, an all-time classic Facebook exchange which went viral all over again after it was shared by @NoContextFBUK over on Twitter.





Even if it’s not the first time you’ve seen it – and even if it’s not entirely the real thing – it still makes us smile.

Hahahahahhahah this can’t be for real omg 😳 — HansderKrieger (@UtrichZimmerman) March 7, 2021

This one will always get me 🤣 — Daniel (@ChecoedFlag) March 7, 2021

And you can follow @NoContextFBUK on Twitter here!

READ MORE

This hilarious riposte to Orlando Bloom’s unhinged daily routine goes out to parents everywhere