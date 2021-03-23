This hilarious riposte to Orlando Bloom’s unhinged daily routine goes out to parents everywhere

Pics

You’ll probably have seen by now actor Orlando Bloom’s ‘life in the day’ in the Sunday Times which went wildly viral because it was just so … wild.

Genuinely thought the Orlando Bloom interview in The Sunday Times was a spoof. Is it really not?

https://t.co/nZdA4F6IKZ pic.twitter.com/m2n2anZfNt — dan barker (@danbarker) March 21, 2021

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s just one bit of it.

We only mention it because comedian and presenter Pete Otway was moved to share his own ‘day in the life’ as a response. And it’s very funny and entirely relatable.

I know it’s a bit late, but I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this so I wrote my own. pic.twitter.com/KAO8LPIlzv — Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) March 22, 2021

Here it is again …

Fabulous stuff (and you can follow @PeteOtway on Twitter here).

This made me laugh out loud. https://t.co/OzwE5wLP08 — Roger Mac Ginty (@rogermacginty) March 23, 2021

This is really funny, great work Sir https://t.co/RyZN8FppCb — Christian O'Connell (@OC) March 22, 2021

Christ alive, I've shit my pancreas laughing… https://t.co/WGOdDEp0eu — Phil 💙 (@PhiltheFlipper) March 22, 2021

Last word(s) to Pete himself.

A meme account on insta posted this without the Orlando Bloom article so it’s just a load of people calling me a terrible parent and saying I shouldn’t have had kids 😂😂 — Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) March 23, 2021

And also this.

My wife would like me to mention that her morning with them are very different to this… …and I would like to mention you can buy my artwork prints here https://t.co/OIqseiWvxw (plug over) — Pete Otway (@PeteOtway) March 22, 2021

