This hilarious riposte to Orlando Bloom’s unhinged daily routine goes out to parents everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2021

You’ll probably have seen by now actor Orlando Bloom’s ‘life in the day’ in the Sunday Times which went wildly viral because it was just so … wild.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s just one bit of it.

We only mention it because comedian and presenter Pete Otway was moved to share his own ‘day in the life’ as a response. And it’s very funny and entirely relatable.

Here it is again …

Fabulous stuff (and you can follow @PeteOtway on Twitter here).

Last word(s) to Pete himself.

And also this.

Source Twitter @PeteOtway

