‘If your iPhone was a person’ is hilariously relatable

The absolutely hilarious Jimmy Rees took a break from being the guy who decides things, to demonstrate exactly what an iPhone would be like if it were human.

It’s every bit as annoying as you’d expect.

The iPhone owners knew where he was coming from.

Cleopetra T 😂 😂 😂 I loved the shaking part lol its so true!

lee vdb The charger cord being too short when ur in bed.. yes! Why did they do that 😅😅

We agree with Payshie H, who said.

“Personify more stuff!!! That was hilarious 👍”

Watch this space.

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab, Jonny Caspari on Unsplash