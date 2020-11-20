‘The Guy Who Decides Packaging’ is funny because it’s so true

Children’s TV presenter and comedian, Jimmy Rees, shows the thought process behind the wide variety of packaging we all encounter on a daily basis. It involves strong drink.

This from @jimmyrees very nearly killed me. When the flavoured biscuits went in the bag in the box I ceased being able to breathe. https://t.co/XepxRCpPkb — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) November 17, 2020

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab