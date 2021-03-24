This sheepdog being schooled by a sheep is making people’s day better

Animals

See if you can spot what’s wrong here, a video of a sheepdog that went viral because, well, watch.

Frank’s first day at sheep dog school went a little rough.. pic.twitter.com/FCBxNwJEbN — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 23, 2021

Although, having said that, they both seem to be having an awful lot of fun so maybe there’s nothing wrong with this picture at all …

When you lie on the application but still get the job — The Dictator ⚜️ (@TheDictator50) March 23, 2021

The lamb trying – hard! – to teach him how to do it……. — OldeHippi (@OldeHippi) March 23, 2021

Frank’s got it under control. Did you see that sheep run away? Me either. A+, Frank. — Scott Sinner (@scottsinner) March 23, 2021

But he's having a blast! Go Frank! — S Rivera (@SRivera2006) March 23, 2021

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_