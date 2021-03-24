This sheepdog being schooled by a sheep is making people’s day better
See if you can spot what’s wrong here, a video of a sheepdog that went viral because, well, watch.
Frank’s first day at sheep dog school went a little rough.. pic.twitter.com/FCBxNwJEbN
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 23, 2021
Although, having said that, they both seem to be having an awful lot of fun so maybe there’s nothing wrong with this picture at all …
When you lie on the application but still get the job
— The Dictator ⚜️ (@TheDictator50) March 23, 2021
The lamb trying – hard! – to teach him how to do it…….
— OldeHippi (@OldeHippi) March 23, 2021
Frank’s got it under control. Did you see that sheep run away? Me either.
A+, Frank.
— Scott Sinner (@scottsinner) March 23, 2021
But he's having a blast! Go Frank!
— S Rivera (@SRivera2006) March 23, 2021
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
More from the Poke
This epic shutdown of a ‘choosing beggar’ after a rug on the cheap is an all-time classic
This hilarious sketch absolutely nails the horrors of workplace small talk