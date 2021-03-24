Animals

This sheepdog being schooled by a sheep is making people’s day better

Poke Staff. Updated March 24th, 2021

See if you can spot what’s wrong here, a video of a sheepdog that went viral because, well, watch.

Although, having said that, they both seem to be having an awful lot of fun so maybe there’s nothing wrong with this picture at all …

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

