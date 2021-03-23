The fabulous moment this kitten realises it has more than one paw is one for the ages
It’s very possible – in fact, entirely definite – that it’s not the first time this clip has gone viral but in the funny cat video hall of fame this is somewhere close to the top.
It’s the fabulous moment this kitten realises it has more than one paw and, well, have a watch for yourself. It’s eight seconds very well spent.
Kitten realizes he has more than one paw.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/bNkk9DOehY
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 21, 2021
Awww!
And just a few of the things people said about it after it was shared by Good_quality_OwO on Reddit.
‘You can see how this little fellas brain got blown. Unbelievably cute.’ heureka_85
‘Cat: OMG another one! And yet another one! Are they mine?’ sfz47
‘Why did my brain play the “new hardware detected” sound as it stared at the other one?’ zelda_shortener
‘The first of many existential crises to come.’ CheesusHChrust
We’re with this person.
‘Has been reposted many times, but damn, it never gets old <3' Doodle_Bomb
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
