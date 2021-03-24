Comeback of the day

Life

This is not the first time we’ve featured a funny takedown of an anti-maskers on these pages. Actually we’ve had rather a lot of them.

But this one is particularly special.

‘Does this belong here?’ asked QueenMuffins over on the subReddit, ‘clever comebacks’. It does it definitely does.

Bellisimo!

‘And his profile picture shows hockey players wearing face masks for protection.’ segedvado ‘He shoot himself in both legs.’ laps1809 ‘You weren’t born to do anything. Nobody has a purpose. We’re all the products of billions of years of accidents, and in a cosmic microsecond we’ll all be dead.’ enty6003

Whether he was really named after Michael Myers got people thinking, possibly just a little bit too much.

‘It’s reasonably appropriate for this forum, though it would have been even more clever to say “you named yourself after a character who wears a mask.” It’s possible that “Michael Myers” is his real name (I mean, there is another famous Mike Myers, so it does happen) but the odds favor the self-applied name.’ therandomways2002 ‘Michael is a very common name. He also has MMeyers94. I’m guessing Michael is his real name.’ 13igTyme ‘Halloween came out in 1978, so he could still have been named after Michael Myers.’ AlmostNever

That’s probably enough of this sort of thing now.

READ MORE

Simply 9 favourite comebacks of the week

Source Reddit u/QueenMuffins