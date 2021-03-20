Simply 9 favourite comebacks of the week

Life

It’s that time of the week when we celebrate 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the last seven days.

1.

‘And what if I am?’

(via)

2.

‘Probably not even the full 30 minutes’

(via)

3.

‘A brewery near me decided to name their newest beer after a recent email they received’

(via)

4.

‘Millennial stands up to boomer’

(via)

5.

‘That’ll show them!’

(via)

6.

‘Jeepers Creepers’

(via)

7.

‘Money isn’t going to be what makes you happy in life …’

(via)

8.

‘Brainwashed …’

(via)

9.

‘I’d expect no less at Dollar General’



(via)

Source Reddit r/clevercomebacks r/MurderedByWords