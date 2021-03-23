Priti Patel’s ‘Unacceptable scenes in Bristol’ comment turned out to be highly memeable

Twitter

A protest in Bristol, reacting to the threats against the right to demonstrate contained in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, escalated to a full-scale riot, causing injuries to both protesters and police officers.

As Home Secretary, Priti Patel made exactly the statement you’d expect.

Unacceptable scenes in Bristol tonight. Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated. Our police officers put themselves in harms way to protect us all. My thoughts this evening are with those police officers injured. — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 21, 2021

It provoked quite a reaction, including many comments like these.

Govt: “We are going to take away your right to protest peacefully.” People: *protest rather less peacefully* Govt: “Well that’s not very nice.” https://t.co/E4mUu1NSwH — 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) March 21, 2021

The lack of self awareness is astonishing https://t.co/rdkgXUe1LW — ً (@sxlmss) March 21, 2021

But the first line caught the attention of Twitter in a different way – for its meme potential.

1.

me when chris died in skins pic.twitter.com/RjuA0itAzL — zach (@xyzachh) March 21, 2021

2.

When you get the train through Newport and see the “Welcome to England” sign pic.twitter.com/k3u4vOKHor — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) March 22, 2021

3.

Bristol Rovers 4-1 Coventry City… Boxing Day 2016, Russell Slade’s first game in charge #PUSB pic.twitter.com/6u0FfkqZMC — Alex Smith (@_alexsmith1999) March 21, 2021

4.

me at a bristol uni party when a private school lad would start playing bassline pic.twitter.com/LaQLKLChdO — soapy milf commander (@sophiehnnh) March 21, 2021

5.

When you hear that Portishead haven’t put out a record in 12 years pic.twitter.com/EmAva7zigN — Rick Burin (@rickburin) March 22, 2021

6.

Me when they announced the filming of Casualty was moving to Cardiff pic.twitter.com/mo3Qp41XX8 — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) March 21, 2021

7.

When you're at a Bristol gaff and they whip on the same Drum and Bass tune for the 402820 time pic.twitter.com/xkkYO26B6o — Callum Howard (@ChowardReal) March 21, 2021

8.

She’s seen the state of my DMs pic.twitter.com/LrPpEp21Fe — Reluctant Straight Woman (@CharlieVivante) March 22, 2021

9.

A tweeter named Tony C had a justifiable concern.

I read "Unacceptable Scenes in Bristol last night" and thought oh no, improv is back. — Tony C (@saturnbattery) March 22, 2021

via Gfycat

