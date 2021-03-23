Twitter

Priti Patel’s ‘Unacceptable scenes in Bristol’ comment turned out to be highly memeable

A protest in Bristol, reacting to the threats against the right to demonstrate contained in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, escalated to a full-scale riot, causing injuries to both protesters and police officers.

As Home Secretary, Priti Patel made exactly the statement you’d expect.

It provoked quite a reaction, including many comments like these.

But the first line caught the attention of Twitter in a different way – for its meme potential.

A tweeter named Tony C had a justifiable concern.

via Gfycat

