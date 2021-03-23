Priti Patel’s ‘Unacceptable scenes in Bristol’ comment turned out to be highly memeable
A protest in Bristol, reacting to the threats against the right to demonstrate contained in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, escalated to a full-scale riot, causing injuries to both protesters and police officers.
As Home Secretary, Priti Patel made exactly the statement you’d expect.
Unacceptable scenes in Bristol tonight.
Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated.
Our police officers put themselves in harms way to protect us all.
My thoughts this evening are with those police officers injured.
— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) March 21, 2021
It provoked quite a reaction, including many comments like these.
Govt: “We are going to take away your right to protest peacefully.”
People: *protest rather less peacefully*
Govt: “Well that’s not very nice.” https://t.co/E4mUu1NSwH
— 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) March 21, 2021
The lack of self awareness is astonishing https://t.co/rdkgXUe1LW
— ً (@sxlmss) March 21, 2021
But the first line caught the attention of Twitter in a different way – for its meme potential.
1.
me when chris died in skins pic.twitter.com/RjuA0itAzL
— zach (@xyzachh) March 21, 2021
2.
When you get the train through Newport and see the “Welcome to England” sign pic.twitter.com/k3u4vOKHor
— Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) March 22, 2021
3.
Bristol Rovers 4-1 Coventry City… Boxing Day 2016, Russell Slade’s first game in charge #PUSB pic.twitter.com/6u0FfkqZMC
— Alex Smith (@_alexsmith1999) March 21, 2021
4.
me at a bristol uni party when a private school lad would start playing bassline pic.twitter.com/LaQLKLChdO
— soapy milf commander (@sophiehnnh) March 21, 2021
5.
When you hear that Portishead haven’t put out a record in 12 years pic.twitter.com/EmAva7zigN
— Rick Burin (@rickburin) March 22, 2021
6.
Me when they announced the filming of Casualty was moving to Cardiff pic.twitter.com/mo3Qp41XX8
— George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) March 21, 2021
7.
When you're at a Bristol gaff and they whip on the same Drum and Bass tune for the 402820 time pic.twitter.com/xkkYO26B6o
— Callum Howard (@ChowardReal) March 21, 2021
8.
She’s seen the state of my DMs pic.twitter.com/LrPpEp21Fe
— Reluctant Straight Woman (@CharlieVivante) March 22, 2021
9.
— Stan Account (@tristandross) March 22, 2021
A tweeter named Tony C had a justifiable concern.
I read "Unacceptable Scenes in Bristol last night" and thought oh no, improv is back.
— Tony C (@saturnbattery) March 22, 2021
People love Greta Thunberg’s subtle (but brutal) trolling of Priti Patel over the Policing Bill
