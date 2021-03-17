People love Greta Thunberg’s subtle (but brutal) trolling of Priti Patel over the Policing Bill

Pics

You’ll probably know by now about the controversial anti-protest bill currently being debated by MPs which has described as “an attack on some of the most fundamental rights of citizens”.

The measures, spearheaded by home secretary Priti Patel, would make non-violent protestors who cause “serious annoyance or serious inconvenience” to others subject to a fine or up to 10 years in jail.

We mention it because it looks like the great Greta Thunberg has had her say on the matter with a dig that manages to be both subtle and brutal.

She didn’t explicitly say what she’d done but, well, she changed her Twitter bio to this …

… and she also did this.

Definite cause of serious annoyance. pic.twitter.com/IwTFOsBLeU — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 15, 2021

And it’s fair to say people loved it.

Off to change my Twitter bio #SeriouslyAnnoying https://t.co/B71uXTSSpw — Scribbler Griff 🎨 🕷️#SeriouslyAnnoying (@Maxmycat) March 16, 2021

And it wouldn’t be the first time Thunberg has used her Twitter bio to great effect. Remember when Donald Trump said she ‘seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!’

And of course when this happened on Celebrity Mastermind …

kicking the year off with this absolute gem pic.twitter.com/TiLrigpPaU — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) January 2, 2020

… she did this.

