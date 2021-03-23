Celebrity

Daisy May Cooper winding up her publisher is a very funny read

John Plunkett. Updated March 23rd, 2021

Daisy May Cooper is brilliant at everything she does, from her Bafta-winning turn in BBC3’s This Country, which she also created and wrote with her brother Charlie Cooper, to last year’s Taskmaster on Channel 4.

It turns out this also extends to her Instagram (follow her here!) after Nick Murphy shared this fabulous exchange over on Twitter.

And here are those four acts in full.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Daisy’s memoirs, Don’t Laugh, It Will Only Encourage Her, are published in October.

Source Instagram Daisy May Cooper H/T Twitter @nickmurftweets

More from the Poke