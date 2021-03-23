Daisy May Cooper winding up her publisher is a very funny read

Celebrity

Daisy May Cooper is brilliant at everything she does, from her Bafta-winning turn in BBC3’s This Country, which she also created and wrote with her brother Charlie Cooper, to last year’s Taskmaster on Channel 4.

It turns out this also extends to her Instagram (follow her here!) after Nick Murphy shared this fabulous exchange over on Twitter.

Daisy May Cooper winds up her publisher. In four acts. pic.twitter.com/BophPuxUZW — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) March 23, 2021

And here are those four acts in full.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

That picture of the ghost dog! I’m in hysterics. — sabele (@sabele26) March 23, 2021

Poor thing. I'm glad she was able to help him cross over. — Mr.Me🌍ggy💙 (@MisterMeOggy) March 23, 2021

Ok… if she's that funny in messaging… The book must be a hoot!… I'm adding it to my list now 🙂 — Andy W (@psionandy) March 23, 2021

Daisy’s memoirs, Don’t Laugh, It Will Only Encourage Her, are published in October.

Source Instagram Daisy May Cooper H/T Twitter @nickmurftweets