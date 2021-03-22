Simply a very satisfying takedown of a troll who said school was for learning not fun
Early contender for comeback of the week comes this, shared Stankor12 over on Reddit who said: ‘Looks like the guy made a lot of memories at school …’
And it wasn’t just the comeback that people were applauding.
‘This is actually such a great idea. Especially for little kids who haven’t seen each other in ages, some mildly-disguised teambuilding exercises to get them back comfortable being around each other and talking to each other is going to make the world of difference to how they engage and reintegrate with each other.’ khaching09
‘Honestly I could use this going back into college.’ JoshEngineers
And for going back to the office.
‘SCHOOL ISN’T FOR MEMORIES YOU SHOULD FORGET EVERYTHING YOU DO THERE.’ Cardabella
Shame about this, though.
‘It’s* …’ Donkey_Launcher_7
