This Mad Men fight scene set to Final Fantasy music just gets better and better

You don’t have to be a Final Fantasy fan to enjoy this. It’s writer and comedian @TheGayChingy who’s added Final Fantasy music to this fight scene you very probably remember between Lane Pryce and Pete Campbell, and it’s perfect.

Look man, I get i'm probably the only person who thinks it's funny to add Final Fantasy music to scenes from prestige dramas but like I'm not gonna stop because I can't stop pic.twitter.com/Emw4PE28Qm — chingy “zanarkandy muse” nea (@TheGayChingy) March 17, 2021

Fabulous!

Seeing Pete get punched was one of the highlights of this show. Thank you for making it better. — Eryn "Doodler" W. Tompsett (@ErynDoodler) March 17, 2021

Oh my gawd, when the Final Fantasy victory music started up…just pure beauty. 😂 — Avery Δ (@AveryDelta2) March 17, 2021

And there’s more.

the saga continues https://t.co/rEeOiBeey1 — chingy “zanarkandy muse” nea (@TheGayChingy) March 17, 2021

can this be my job now?https://t.co/x6T7aoZPJQ — chingy “zanarkandy muse” nea (@TheGayChingy) March 17, 2021

Source Twitter @TheGayChingy