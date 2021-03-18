This Mad Men fight scene set to Final Fantasy music just gets better and better
You don’t have to be a Final Fantasy fan to enjoy this. It’s writer and comedian @TheGayChingy who’s added Final Fantasy music to this fight scene you very probably remember between Lane Pryce and Pete Campbell, and it’s perfect.
Look man, I get i'm probably the only person who thinks it's funny to add Final Fantasy music to scenes from prestige dramas but like I'm not gonna stop because I can't stop pic.twitter.com/Emw4PE28Qm
— chingy “zanarkandy muse” nea (@TheGayChingy) March 17, 2021
Fabulous!
Seeing Pete get punched was one of the highlights of this show. Thank you for making it better.
— Eryn "Doodler" W. Tompsett (@ErynDoodler) March 17, 2021
Oh my gawd, when the Final Fantasy victory music started up…just pure beauty. 😂
— Avery Δ (@AveryDelta2) March 17, 2021
And there’s more.
the saga continues https://t.co/rEeOiBeey1
— chingy “zanarkandy muse” nea (@TheGayChingy) March 17, 2021
can this be my job now?https://t.co/x6T7aoZPJQ
— chingy “zanarkandy muse” nea (@TheGayChingy) March 17, 2021
