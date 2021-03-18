Entertainment

This Mad Men fight scene set to Final Fantasy music just gets better and better

Poke Staff. Updated March 18th, 2021

You don’t have to be a Final Fantasy fan to enjoy this. It’s writer and comedian @TheGayChingy who’s added Final Fantasy music to this fight scene you very probably remember between Lane Pryce and Pete Campbell, and it’s perfect.

Fabulous!

And there’s more.

Source Twitter @TheGayChingy

