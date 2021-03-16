This BBC report about AstraZeneca went viral because it’s such a brilliant explainer

News

You’ll no doubt have seen that a number of European countries have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in response to reports of cases of blood clots.

France and Germany are among the nations that have paused the rollout, despite the European Union’s own medicines regulator saying there is no indication that it causes blood clots, saying the benefits of the jab far outweigh any risks.

Te decision to stop the rollout has now led to fears that it will lead to a spike in new coronavirus cases.

The story has naturally led to confusion and more than a little alarm, which makes this brilliant explainer from the BBC and reporter Ros Atkins, which has just gone viral on Twitter, even more important.

Things are getting complicated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine in Europe. Despite the WHO saying it’s fine to use, Germany, France and others have suspended its use. We’ve looked at why and why some scientists are ‘baffled’. Produced @michaelcoxJ https://t.co/X1aeUdDabo pic.twitter.com/NsugaLYN3R — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 15, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

. @BBCRosAtkins has become a shining light at @BBCNews. Always cool & forensic he is one of the BBC’s most forthright & articulate journalists. If you are not yet following him do! https://t.co/pRAyt8hM9w — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 16, 2021

Well worth a watch. I had the Astra Zeneca 3 weeks ago. Am I worried? Not in the slightest, but then, I’ve always been a bit of a clot anyway. https://t.co/SY5cVE4fAv — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2021

For anyone who thinks that properly balanced, unbiased journalism is somehow dull, This is a essential six minute watch. Really, very good… https://t.co/rvJGc8MVQc — Andrew Marr (@AndrewMarr9) March 16, 2021

And if you think @BBCRosAtkins looks familiar, then you’d be absolutely right. Remember when he did this?

I took a minute of our show earlier to try and capture for our viewers around the world the extraordinarily uncertain moment the UK has arrived at. ⁦@BBCWorld⁩ pic.twitter.com/Bt3hweRXxe — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) December 21, 2020

Oh, and this.

The story of Four Seasons Total Landscaping – with thanks @jeremyrroebuck and colleagues at @PhillyInquirer, plus @washingtonpost. And@_RichardHall who was there. pic.twitter.com/h7QaSx3dv4 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) November 9, 2020

Follow @BBCRosAtkins on Twitter here!

READ MORE

Comeback of the day

Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins