News

This BBC report about AstraZeneca went viral because it’s such a brilliant explainer

Poke Staff. Updated March 16th, 2021

You’ll no doubt have seen that a number of European countries have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in response to reports of cases of blood clots.

France and Germany are among the nations that have paused the rollout, despite the European Union’s own medicines regulator saying there is no indication that it causes blood clots, saying the benefits of the jab far outweigh any risks.

Te decision to stop the rollout has now led to fears that it will lead to a spike in new coronavirus cases.

The story has naturally led to confusion and more than a little alarm, which makes this brilliant explainer from the BBC and reporter Ros Atkins, which has just gone viral on Twitter, even more important.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

And if you think @BBCRosAtkins looks familiar, then you’d be absolutely right. Remember when he did this?

Oh, and this.

Follow @BBCRosAtkins on Twitter here!

READ MORE

Comeback of the day

Source Twitter @BBCRosAtkins

More from the Poke