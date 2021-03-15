Comeback of the day
It’s time for our comeback of the day and this one probably works best without any introduction.
It was shared on Twitter by @witherjay who asked: ‘Oh dear. Why do some people feel the need to make utter loons of themselves on Twitter?’
Fair point.
And here she is!
Woo hoo! HMS Queen Elizabeth looking magnificent as she makes her way up the Clyde in morning sunshine #navylookout #aircraftcarrier #clyde #inverclyde #scotland #royalnavy #naval pic.twitter.com/i6iTdowYtn
— Sheila Weir (@SheilaLWeir) March 15, 2021
HMS Queen Elizabeth at the south end of Bute this afternoon pic.twitter.com/uOIx2embtX
— Zak3555 (@zak3555) March 13, 2021
No every day you look out your window and see HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier ship sail by… pic.twitter.com/btqc9Mi4ae
— Shaz 🎼🌹🖤 (@Sharon_Mar3) March 15, 2021
Her Majesty not pictured.
