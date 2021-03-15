Pics

It’s time for our comeback of the day and this one probably works best without any introduction.

It was shared on Twitter by @witherjay who asked: ‘Oh dear. Why do some people feel the need to make utter loons of themselves on Twitter?’

Fair point.

And here she is!

HMS Queen Elizabeth at the south end of Bute this afternoon pic.twitter.com/uOIx2embtX — Zak3555 (@zak3555) March 13, 2021

No every day you look out your window and see HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier ship sail by… pic.twitter.com/btqc9Mi4ae — Shaz 🎼🌹🖤 (@Sharon_Mar3) March 15, 2021

Her Majesty not pictured.

