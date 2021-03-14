13 lighthearted takes on pandemic life

Twitter

The UK is taking tentative steps towards the kind of life it had before the pandemic, so the vaccine is rarely far from people’s thoughts.

It certainly crops up a lot in these funny tweets, alongside schools, masks and more.

1.

I’m not saying the vaccines definitely have microchips in them, but my Amazon recommendations are WAY better now — Eternal Samnation (@portmanteauface) March 6, 2021

2.

I promise I’ll stop this madness before lockdown ends, but here I am again, midnight, standing in front of the goodies cupboard, feeding my secret pet snake a human finger I bought on Etsy. — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) March 8, 2021

3.

Funny how people always say “avoid that like the plague” and then the plague shows up and millions of people do very little to avoid it. — Rob Meyerson (@RobMeyerson) March 7, 2021

4.

Gavin Williamson reveals the government is considering ‘a whole range of measures’ to help UK school children, including replacing him with a potato. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 8, 2021

5.

Me leaving the lift at Covent Garden tube on June 21st pic.twitter.com/8ofOwUhLOg — Bertie Darrell (@bertiedarrell) March 5, 2021

6.

Summer 2021: “YO SO DID YOU GET PFIZER OR MODERNA?” pic.twitter.com/XZ7GcrakJw — Trader Joe (@JosephEllis408) March 8, 2021

7.

The government spent 37billion on a test and trace system that didn't work. For that money they could have bought everyone in the country a trampoline, a vibrator, 400 freddos and a lego millennium falcon how was that even a decision. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 10, 2021

8.

leaving the house forgot the mask pic.twitter.com/eyzBpEyHaw — ♍︎ soph (@sophbarryxx) March 10, 2021

9.

As it’s revealed up to 8,000 test and trace staff face the axe, Dido Harding reveals they were actually let go in August but the system only notified them this morning. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 10, 2021

10.

I don’t know where they came from but I swear to god I didn’t own a pair of skinny jeans before the pandemic — Scotty 2 Snotty (@notnotscotty) March 11, 2021

11.

CDC updated their guidelines to say I can't go to work Christmas parties ever again — mo (@chuuew) March 8, 2021

12.

[getting covid vaccine] me: what about my other arm — Anthony McHats (@TheHatStore) January 15, 2021

13.

BREAKING: CDC says fully vaccinated people must now wear non-pajama clothing, go back out in public. Anti-social American comfort enthusiasts "deeply disappointed." — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) March 8, 2021

