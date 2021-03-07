Our 17 favourite new lockdown laughs

Twitter

The funny people of Twitter have been poking fun at the pandemic, which is one way to counteract the misery of the news. Another way is by reading their tweets.

1.

Well, as several teachers predicted, at 50 years of age I have no discernible income and I cut my own hair. — Dave Gorman (@DaveGorman) March 2, 2021

2.

JUNE 2020: When this is over, I am going to wear sweatpants everyday for the rest of my life. MARCH 2021: When this is over, I am going to wear the fanciest clothes I have ever worn and I am going to drink martinis instead of water. — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) February 27, 2021

3.

In the 12 months of Covid the lockdown sent to me… 12 Joe Wicks workouts

11 Packs of bog roll

10 Weeks of clapping

9 Online orders

8 Bags of pasta

7 TikTok dances

6 Sourdough starters 5 ZOOM CHATS 4 Banana Breads

3 Face masks

2 Home haircuts

And a shitload of watching TV — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 1, 2021

4.

5.

me looking at the cans of soup i bought in march 2020 at dinnertime tonight pic.twitter.com/zVOFrJyeWe — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) February 25, 2021

6.

I miss live standup. I want to be in a pub toilet shitting with fear because strangers might not agree with an analogy I made up — Zoë Tomalin (@ZoeTomalin) March 4, 2021

7.

Can we say that the Brazilian variant is waxing? — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) March 1, 2021

8.

Tell me there's gonna be a 4th lockdown without telling me there's gonna be a 4th lockdown https://t.co/T4jJT4Rbv8 — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) March 3, 2021

9.