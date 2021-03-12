‘Most unsuccessful sneak attack of all time’ is hilarious and totally adorable
‘The most unsuccessful sneak attack of all time,’ says tayswiftt over on Reddit.
And it’s fabulous.
We sort of knew what was coming, but we had no idea just how perfect it would be …
‘He was so confident it would work, all the way to the end.’ beanofaskeet
‘I need his motivation in my life.’ Whadafaag
‘The other doggo: I didn’t see that coming *wink *wink.’ TheRealUnizebra
‘That mother is wholesome.’ RJAM5326
‘Seriously, yes! Did you see her little blep after he pounced? She’s darling, and so is her mini.’ NeriTina
READ MORE
This ‘dog interview’ video went wildly viral because it’s funny and totally adorable
Source Reddit u/tayswiftt YouTube
More from the Poke
‘Winston Churchill sings the best of Queen’ is 42 seconds very well spent
People love this woman’s petty revenge on a workmate who stole her lunch