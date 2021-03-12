‘Most unsuccessful sneak attack of all time’ is hilarious and totally adorable

Animals

‘The most unsuccessful sneak attack of all time,’ says tayswiftt over on Reddit.

And it’s fabulous.

We sort of knew what was coming, but we had no idea just how perfect it would be …

‘He was so confident it would work, all the way to the end.’ beanofaskeet ‘I need his motivation in my life.’ Whadafaag ‘The other doggo: I didn’t see that coming *wink *wink.’ TheRealUnizebra ‘That mother is wholesome.’ RJAM5326 ‘Seriously, yes! Did you see her little blep after he pounced? She’s darling, and so is her mini.’ NeriTina

READ MORE

This ‘dog interview’ video went wildly viral because it’s funny and totally adorable

Source Reddit u/tayswiftt YouTube