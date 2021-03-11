This drone footage of a bowling alley is the most striking video you’ll see today

Videos

This First-Person-View footage of a drone’s journey into and around Bryant Lake bowling alley in Minnesota has gone viral because it’s quite simply next-level stuff.

Drone pilot and filmmaker, Jay Christensen, admitted that it took a lot of attempts to create the short film, directed by Anthony Jaska, but it was clearly worth it.

Jay shared his film on Twitter.

Tweeters were blown away.

Incredible drone footage, perfectly sequenced bowling alley, wait till end. by jaybyrdfilms https://t.co/EVxtJn70UM pic.twitter.com/vtrHTdKqvn — Jeremiah Owyang (@jowyang) March 9, 2021

This blows my mind. Ridiculous drone work 🤯 https://t.co/vrwCKnWEy8 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) March 10, 2021

This is one of the coolest things I've ever watched 😲 https://t.co/5fCkS3gDXx — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) March 10, 2021

You can’t NOT be impressed by this https://t.co/ZXcnSoYnXw — Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) March 9, 2021

In case there remained any doubt about how good it is, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, said this.

Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous. 🎳 pic.twitter.com/bUcfRtq70O — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2021

I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. https://t.co/cnwRw5Exwr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2021

They should pin those on their notice board.

