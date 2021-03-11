Videos

This drone footage of a bowling alley is the most striking video you’ll see today

Poke Staff. Updated March 11th, 2021

This First-Person-View footage of a drone’s journey into and around Bryant Lake bowling alley in Minnesota has gone viral because it’s quite simply next-level stuff.

Drone pilot and filmmaker, Jay Christensen, admitted that it took a lot of attempts to create the short film, directed by Anthony Jaska, but it was clearly worth it.

Jay shared his film on Twitter.

Tweeters were blown away.

In case there remained any doubt about how good it is, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, said this.

They should pin those on their notice board.

Source jaybirdfilms Image Screengrab

