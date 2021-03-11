This drone footage of a bowling alley is the most striking video you’ll see today
This First-Person-View footage of a drone’s journey into and around Bryant Lake bowling alley in Minnesota has gone viral because it’s quite simply next-level stuff.
Drone pilot and filmmaker, Jay Christensen, admitted that it took a lot of attempts to create the short film, directed by Anthony Jaska, but it was clearly worth it.
Jay shared his film on Twitter.
Right up our alley 🎳 @BryantLakeBowl pic.twitter.com/xnvmTiK9jd
— Jay Christensen (@JayByrdFilms) March 9, 2021
Tweeters were blown away.
Incredible drone footage, perfectly sequenced bowling alley, wait till end.
by jaybyrdfilms https://t.co/EVxtJn70UM pic.twitter.com/vtrHTdKqvn
— Jeremiah Owyang (@jowyang) March 9, 2021
This blows my mind. Ridiculous drone work 🤯 https://t.co/vrwCKnWEy8
— Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) March 10, 2021
This is one of the coolest things I've ever watched 😲 https://t.co/5fCkS3gDXx
— Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) March 10, 2021
You can’t NOT be impressed by this https://t.co/ZXcnSoYnXw
— Kevin Parry (@kevinbparry) March 9, 2021
In case there remained any doubt about how good it is, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, said this.
Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous. 🎳 pic.twitter.com/bUcfRtq70O
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2021
I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. https://t.co/cnwRw5Exwr
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2021
They should pin those on their notice board.
READ MORE
This drone footage of San Francisco goes so well with the Blade Runner 2049 music it’s uncanny
Source jaybirdfilms Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
The classic ‘Class System’ sketch works perfectly for the generation gap
Having two women presenting GMB really riled the Piers Morgan fans