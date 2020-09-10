This drone footage of San Francisco goes so well with the Blade Runner 2049 music it’s uncanny

Some horrifying images coming from the west coast of America where wildfires are turning the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.

Scenes from around San Francisco where dark orange skies are still blanketing the city and region. This apocalyptic hue is due to a combination of smoke from various wildfires sitting above the marine fog layer. More here on @sfchronicle https://t.co/eChDMsLZLs pic.twitter.com/VaQlNsML0y — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 9, 2020

Now drone footage of San Francisco has been put to music from Blade Runner and it goes so remarkably well it’s amazing. And terrifying.

29 years ahead of schedule!

The video went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Bunny_Godfather and this comment seems to sum it up best.

It's eerily beautiful… until you do realize it's real and not a movie and then it gets fucking terrifying. https://t.co/mLBexLgZP2 — Àrtanis🕯️ (@ArtanisArtworks) September 10, 2020

Source YouTube Terry Tsai H/T @Bunny_Godfather