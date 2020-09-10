This drone footage of San Francisco goes so well with the Blade Runner 2049 music it’s uncanny

Some horrifying images coming from the west coast of America where wildfires are turning the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.

Now drone footage of San Francisco has been put to music from Blade Runner and it goes so remarkably well it’s amazing. And terrifying.

29 years ahead of schedule!

The video went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @Bunny_Godfather and this comment seems to sum it up best.

Source YouTube Terry Tsai H/T @Bunny_Godfather