Piers Morgan posted this Churchill quote about free speech and everyone’s irony meters exploded

Poke Staff. Updated March 10th, 2021

The morning after the night before, Piers Morgan has been telling everyone he stands by what he said about Meghan Markle, you probably won’t be surprised to learn.

He also posted this Winston Churchill quote on Twitter.

Here’s the Churchill quote again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

‘Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.’

And that sound you can hear is everyone’s irony meters exploding.

These responses say it all.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

And also this.

To conclude …

