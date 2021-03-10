Piers Morgan posted this Churchill quote about free speech and everyone’s irony meters exploded

Pics

The morning after the night before, Piers Morgan has been telling everyone he stands by what he said about Meghan Markle, you probably won’t be surprised to learn.

He also posted this Winston Churchill quote on Twitter.

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Here’s the Churchill quote again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

‘Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.’

And that sound you can hear is everyone’s irony meters exploding.

These responses say it all.

Spends 2 years calling everyone a snowflake, gets challenged by a weatherman and runs to the hills to hide. Couldn't make this up. — Mike Brooke (@brookie73) March 10, 2021

Just appreciating the sheer chutzpah of literally storming out of a room and quitting a job after someone gently expresses their contrary opinion to you and then posting this quote https://t.co/1nJrpWHb1D — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 10, 2021

Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.pic.twitter.com/vaMYpRa4rT#GMB — Emran 🌐 (@Emran29902311) March 10, 2021

The irony of this bloke crying about free speech is too funny 😂😂 https://t.co/0HwSKa5XNp — Manny (@SuppressedSikh) March 10, 2021

We all saw you throw a temper tantrum because someone pushed back on you. You literally WALKED OFF THE SET because someone else exercised their freedom of speech …. so what's good for you isn't good for anyone else? How shameful. — Geneva: still wearing a mask 😷 (@GenevaSmith) March 10, 2021

some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like but if gmb weatherman alex beresford says anything back, that is an outrage https://t.co/wyTLGkJvyc — VACCINE_FAN (@steamedhamms) March 10, 2021

Piers stormed off set when his colleague voiced his opinion spouting off along the lines of “i don’t need to listen to this”, then posts this tweet 😂😂😂 — Monkey Head (@monkeyhead78) March 10, 2021

Judging by @piersmorgan storming off set and then quitting because someone said something he didn’t like, the only reasonable conclusion is that this is a statement in solidarity with “some people.” https://t.co/6afAcnrHQs — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 10, 2021

And also this.

Really distressing footage of the police turning up at Piers Morgan's door this morning. Free speech in this country is over. Ah, nope, hang on. It was a television crew asking him for his opinion, which he then gave. Sorry, my mistake. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) March 10, 2021

To conclude …

