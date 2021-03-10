People want Richard Madeley to replace Piers Morgan on GMB because, well, watch this
Piers Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain – have you heard he’s left? – has got people wondering who might replace him.
And a lot of people would like Richard Madeley, who has guest presented on the ITV show, to take the job full time.
Just in case you needed reminding why, this supercut of his previous appearances on the show – put together by Joe – has just gone viral all over again.
Richard Madeley has gone full Alan Partridge all week on Good Morning Britain. @richardm56 @GMB pic.twitter.com/cmgSiXJPcu
— JOE (@JOE_co_uk) August 30, 2017
It was shared by journalist Henry Mance last night and here are just a few of the things people are saying about it (and Madeley).
I will never get through this without cracking up pic.twitter.com/jXEG7B0j01
— Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 9, 2021
Richard Madeley is driving to ITV headquarters at 105 mph with a freshly printed CV right now
— Liam Harris (@LiamHarris456) March 9, 2021
My favourite #RichardMadeley moment was when he said to Bill Clinton, “I know what it’s like to be wronged by the press. I was once accused of shoplifting. Unlike you though, I knew I was innocent.”
— Simon #rejoiner 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@SimonHasw8) March 9, 2021
Starting my campaign to return Richard Madeley to our breakfast screens now there's an opening https://t.co/UBMRagPCMc
— emma_rowley (@emma_rowley) March 9, 2021
bonus track pic.twitter.com/7X7P4jzU08
— Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 9, 2021
What this nation really needs is Richard Madeley coming in for another Good Morning Britain stint so we can see another one of those compilation videos of him being a real life Alan Partridge
— Marc Jennings (@MarcJennings90) March 9, 2021
And there’s more!
Richard Madeley has been back on Good Morning Britain – and has been pure Alan Partridge, as you'd expect pic.twitter.com/OJzWDPWJkL
— JOE (@JOE_co_uk) August 23, 2019
Follow @JOE_co_uk on Twitter here.
READ MORE
Tim Burgess waited 8 years to settle a score with Piers Morgan and it’s simply epic
Source Twitter Joe H/T Twitter @henrymance
More from the Poke
13 satisfying times Piers Morgan was gloriously owned by Dan Walker
Daisy Ridley’s Bake Off toilet cake wasn’t exactly flushed with success