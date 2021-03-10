Celebrity

People want Richard Madeley to replace Piers Morgan on GMB because, well, watch this

John Plunkett. Updated March 10th, 2021

Piers Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain – have you heard he’s left? – has got people wondering who might replace him.

And a lot of people would like Richard Madeley, who has guest presented on the ITV show, to take the job full time.

Just in case you needed reminding why, this supercut of his previous appearances on the show – put together by Joe – has just gone viral all over again.

It was shared by journalist Henry Mance last night and here are just a few of the things people are saying about it (and Madeley).

And there’s more!

