People want Richard Madeley to replace Piers Morgan on GMB because, well, watch this

Piers Morgan’s departure from Good Morning Britain – have you heard he’s left? – has got people wondering who might replace him.

And a lot of people would like Richard Madeley, who has guest presented on the ITV show, to take the job full time.

Just in case you needed reminding why, this supercut of his previous appearances on the show – put together by Joe – has just gone viral all over again.

Richard Madeley has gone full Alan Partridge all week on Good Morning Britain. @richardm56 @GMB pic.twitter.com/cmgSiXJPcu — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) August 30, 2017

It was shared by journalist Henry Mance last night and here are just a few of the things people are saying about it (and Madeley).

I will never get through this without cracking up pic.twitter.com/jXEG7B0j01 — Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 9, 2021

Richard Madeley is driving to ITV headquarters at 105 mph with a freshly printed CV right now — Liam Harris (@LiamHarris456) March 9, 2021

My favourite #RichardMadeley moment was when he said to Bill Clinton, “I know what it’s like to be wronged by the press. I was once accused of shoplifting. Unlike you though, I knew I was innocent.” — Simon #rejoiner 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@SimonHasw8) March 9, 2021

Starting my campaign to return Richard Madeley to our breakfast screens now there's an opening https://t.co/UBMRagPCMc — emma_rowley (@emma_rowley) March 9, 2021

What this nation really needs is Richard Madeley coming in for another Good Morning Britain stint so we can see another one of those compilation videos of him being a real life Alan Partridge — Marc Jennings (@MarcJennings90) March 9, 2021

And there’s more!

Richard Madeley has been back on Good Morning Britain – and has been pure Alan Partridge, as you'd expect pic.twitter.com/OJzWDPWJkL — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) August 23, 2019

