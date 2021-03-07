Laurence Fox is running to be London Mayor – our 11 favourite lost votes

News

Laurence Fox has been absolutely nailing the long-running role of ‘third petulant contrarian on the right’, with standout moments like –

Boasting about breaking social distancing rules.

Objecting to Sainsbury’s saying racists should shop elsewhere.

Buying himself a mask-exemption lanyard and badge from Amazon.

He must have impressed someone in casting for this farce, because less than six months after revealing he’d secured backing for a new political party to ‘fight the culture wars’ against wokeness, he shared the news that he is in the running for a main part – that of London Mayor.

Some people were less inclined to put an X in the box than a ‘why?’

1.

How is Laurence Fox going to fit being London Mayor in between all his acting role — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 6, 2021

2.

Laurence Fox is an obscure British actor who is running for Mayor of London. He is anti lockdown, anti mask and beloved by Covid deniers. Presumably he plans to run on a pro-Covid platform, and will promote the rights of all viruses to spread as freely as they like. https://t.co/7DaK6Itfg7 — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) March 6, 2021

3.

I love the way The Express is calling Laurence Fox’s London Mayor bid “a direct challenge to Sadiq Khan”. It’s like Darren Grimes offering a direct challenge to Mike Tyson for the world heavyweight title. — getnorthern – “a discrace to Britain” (@getnorthern) March 6, 2021

4.

great news that Laurence Fox is standing to be London Mayor …will be a real tonic for everyone to see him crawl in last place 👍 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 6, 2021

5.

Laurence Fox uses national newspaper to explain how he has been dominated into silence pic.twitter.com/bInSo2vyQU — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) March 6, 2021

6.

I can’t believe he’s been silenced into running for London Mayor pic.twitter.com/wcSAcWyv9T — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 6, 2021

7.

Shaun Bailey: *Is literally the worst candidate who has ever run for Mayor of London*

Laurence Fox: Hold my deposit https://t.co/hbvLfTuvA2 — David Frankal (@DavidFrankal) March 6, 2021

8.

“This my sweet is Laurence Fox’s nomination papers to stand for Mayor of London, which I’ve signed for a fackin’ larf! Happy mayoral elections Ange!” pic.twitter.com/uPKSRsOsjQ — Mo' (@mocent0) March 6, 2021

9.

Good god. I didn’t think Donald Trump could become President of the USA. He did. I didn’t think Boris Johnson could become Prime Minister of the UK. He did. I’m damned if Fox becomes Mayor of London. He’s been my litmus test for nuttiness over the past year. Don’t let this happen https://t.co/aIw7OmbxE0 — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) March 6, 2021

10.

You can all laugh, but I for one am happy Laurence Fox is taking his role in the Clacton panto so seriously. pic.twitter.com/zSz98Xmw7N — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) March 6, 2021

11.

Sainsbury's share price hit a two year high this January. @LozzaFox – I hope your Mayoral campaign is more successful than your supermarket boycott. pic.twitter.com/xzUbd5JUN7 — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 6, 2021

12.

For God's sake can't someone find this man the front half of a pantomime horse to wander around behind or something https://t.co/56Jwm6jGKR — Jonn Elledge (@JonnElledge) March 6, 2021

The Chief Political Correspondent of the Financial Times effectively said “If it’s up there, I’ll give you the money myself.”

if Laurence Fox is elected mayor of London I will eat an actual fox — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 6, 2021

