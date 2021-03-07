News

Laurence Fox is running to be London Mayor – our 11 favourite lost votes

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 7th, 2021

Laurence Fox has been absolutely nailing the long-running role of ‘third petulant contrarian on the right’, with standout moments like –

Boasting about breaking social distancing rules.

Objecting to Sainsbury’s saying racists should shop elsewhere.

Buying himself a mask-exemption lanyard and badge from Amazon.

He must have impressed someone in casting for this farce, because less than six months after revealing he’d secured backing for a new political party to ‘fight the culture wars’ against wokeness, he shared the news that he is in the running for a main part – that of London Mayor.

Some people were less inclined to put an X in the box than a ‘why?’

The Chief Political Correspondent of the Financial Times effectively said “If it’s up there, I’ll give you the money myself.”

Source Laurence Fox Image Screengrab

