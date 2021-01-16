Laurence Fox has got himself a ‘mask exempt’ badge – only 7 responses you need

Laurence Fox – no, stick with us – was trending today after he pictured himself wearing the ‘mask exempt’ badge he ordered from Amazon.

Hard to believe we know, but he appears to be even more pleased with himself than he already was.

After a long period of consultation with myself, an extended review period and proper due diligence conducted with myself, I’ve received the badge that I ordered from Amazon. Thank you for being there for me. #anxiety pic.twitter.com/D3bp3M7kY9 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) January 15, 2021

That mention of a ‘long period of consultation with myself’ and an ‘extended review period and proper due diligence conducted with myself’ suggests he’s not taking it entirely seriously. That and he bought it off Amazon, obviously.

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine and we’ve read them all so you don’t have to.

1.

I have severe lung fibrosis as a result of sarcoidosis. I’m extremely vulnerable to the virus. I have l limited lung function but wish everyone would wear a mask, like I do whenever I go out. What’s your excuse for putting me at risk? — Mikey (@mikew25454509) January 15, 2021

2.

You know in the unlikely event you ever get any acting work again they’re going to tell you to wear stuff right — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 15, 2021

3.

4.

Love that you’re taking the piss out of people with actual anxiety disorders (like me) and increasing the actual risk so we don’t want to go out – thus driving up our anxiety. What a contribution to society. PS. I always wear a mask. It’s a bit of cloth. Grow up. — Elle (@KindOfNorthern) January 15, 2021

5.

After a very short period of consultation with myself, I’ve concluded that Laurence Fox is an arsehole. https://t.co/rzunLSYPI4 — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) January 16, 2021

6.

Have this to complete the look. pic.twitter.com/guKZtf1720 — Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) January 15, 2021

7.

And also this.

So, remember all #NHS staff, if he ever turns up at A&E with breathing difficulties, Laurence Fox is exempt from wearing a face mask. Respect his wishes & give the oxygen mask to somebody else. #Covidiots pic.twitter.com/fwUzQAz0bO — Colleen Hawkins (@Lady_Colleen) January 15, 2021

READ MORE

‘This face mask sign at the Crystal Palace Budgens is not messing around’

Source Twitter @LozzaFox