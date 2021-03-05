‘The First Guy To Ever Wear Contact Lenses’

Videos

Comedian and actor, Ryan George, has been taking YouTube and TikTok by storm with his hilarious sketches, detailing awkward and entertaining ‘firsts’.

There was The First Guy To Ever Be An Artist.

And The First Guy To Ever Rob A Bank.

Recently, he turned his attention to how the conversation might go just after the invention of contact lenses, and we suspect he’s nailed it.

Here are a few comments people left for Ryan.

I relate to this SO much, Glasses forever.

NotebookMovies

I literally have laser eye surgery scheduled for this Wednesday so the “is that a threat line” hits hilariously close to home specifically for me.

Luke Matthews

I would trust any doctor that has two mustaches going in different directions like that!

Laugh Boys

TikTok users also loved it.

Ryan tweeted a PSA about the eye chart in the background.

PSA: The chart says "HI THERE HELLO" and not "HIT HER" 🤦 I went too hard on the blur effect and shouldn't have followed the traditional eye chart layout. That's my bad for trying to rush an easter egg in just before export and not double-checking how it could be misread. — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) February 19, 2021

And another update.

I also misspelled HELLO with three L's — so yeah this went great — Ryan George (@theryangeorge) February 19, 2021

Should have gone to Specsavers.

READ MORE

Being a robber in 2020 is complicated

Source Ryan George Image Screengrab