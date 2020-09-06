Being a robber in 2020 is complicated

The powers that be keep talking about a “new normal”, which we presume means masks, social distancing and not letting people spit on the cake just because it’s their birthday.

Other aspects of life will be affected, too – such as crime.

Canadian actor and writer, Ryan George, has imagined how a mugging might go during a pandemic – well, this pandemic.

Across various platforms, the sketch has been viewed well over a million times, with people posting comments like these:

Hope Ryan was standing 6 feet from himself while filming this.

Randy Bell

Mugger: “Give me your wallet!” Starts coughing uncontrollably Mugger: “Get away from me!”

Mike N

I love how he pulls out that fake purple Monopoly money with Uncle Pennybags on it, because 2020 can’t even have real cash. pic.twitter.com/GHCJ9wgfDK — Sebastian (@Sebbyblogs) August 27, 2020

A YouTube user named EmberTheatre had this handy crime-prevention tip.

“Remember, if you’re getting robbed, just say no. The robber cannot legally take your items without your consent.”

Finally, over on TikTok, vodkakitty had this observation on the strange times in which we live.

We truly are through the looking glass.

READ MORE

Billy Joel’s Piano Man – rewritten to reflect 2020

Source Ryan George Image Ryan George