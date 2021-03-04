What can you say during sex that you can also say when you are out shopping? 23 favourites
It seems like only last week we were writing about things you can say during sex but also in the pub.
But that was last week and this is now, and it’s all about things you can day while having sex but also when you’re going shopping.
It sent #SaidDuringSexAndShopping viral on Twitter and here are our 23 favourites.
1.
I shouldn't do this on an empty stomach. #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/x21X8rfsrV
— 👩⚕️Trudy B havin' her 1st vaccine (@trudytalk) March 4, 2021
2.
Can I get this in a different size? #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/xP39t1E0XB
— Jen (@JenTusch) March 4, 2021
3.
Strip down facing me #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/uY7eSlxXzF
— Crystal (@SeamonkeyzRule) March 4, 2021
4.
I’m going to be in and out. #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/ecblXJ9IzU
— Karmin (@Karminatarian) March 4, 2021
5.
It doesn't fit! #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/bxZHWWkKbR
— Jen (@JenTusch) March 4, 2021
6.
#SaidDuringSexAndShopping
"Always take it from the back." pic.twitter.com/T7IwKAsK3U
— Willa Harris (@WillaHarrisPoet) March 4, 2021
7.
#SaidDuringSexAndShopping
I can get this cheaper online
— Jerry Chacon (@chaconkie) March 4, 2021
8.
Hurry, before my husband finds out where I am. #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/DOBcXk5vLn
— CK (@charley_ck14) March 3, 2021
9.
I Want A Refund!#SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/9R6LRaGWLT
— Tweet Editor (@einfreakinstein) March 4, 2021
10.
#SaidDuringSexAndShopping
Unexpected item in bagging area pic.twitter.com/v0caLc9Orj
— Darrell (@delboyrid) March 4, 2021
11.
Why don’t you wait in the car while I finish? #SaidDuringSexAndShopping
— Jacqui 🍷On Cloud Wine🍷 (@heyjacqui_) March 4, 2021
12.
Since this is trending.
“Please wear a mask” #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/JepJ7hfg8h
— 👨❤️💋👨👬🫂 Cat Dean (@Pathryn34) March 4, 2021
