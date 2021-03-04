What can you say during sex that you can also say when you are out shopping? 23 favourites

Life

It seems like only last week we were writing about things you can say during sex but also in the pub.

But that was last week and this is now, and it’s all about things you can day while having sex but also when you’re going shopping.

It sent #SaidDuringSexAndShopping viral on Twitter and here are our 23 favourites.

I shouldn't do this on an empty stomach. #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/x21X8rfsrV — 👩‍⚕️Trudy B havin' her 1st vaccine (@trudytalk) March 4, 2021

Can I get this in a different size? #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/xP39t1E0XB — Jen (@JenTusch) March 4, 2021

#SaidDuringSexAndShopping

I can get this cheaper online — Jerry Chacon (@chaconkie) March 4, 2021

Hurry, before my husband finds out where I am. #SaidDuringSexAndShopping pic.twitter.com/DOBcXk5vLn — CK (@charley_ck14) March 3, 2021

Why don’t you wait in the car while I finish? #SaidDuringSexAndShopping — Jacqui 🍷On Cloud Wine🍷 (@heyjacqui_) March 4, 2021

