‘What’s something you could say in the pub but also during sex?’ – 21 funniest replies
We’ve had things that you can say during sex and a funeral and we’ve had things that you can say during sex and a family dinner.
We’ve had things you can say during sex and a job interview and even had things you can say during sex and a visit to Ikea.
And now we have, thanks to @theglamityjane over on Twitter, things you can say in the pub but also during sex.
What’s something you could say in the pub but also during sex
— Mary-Jane 🌟💋✨ (@theglamityjane) February 24, 2021
And it’s fair to say it got a lot of replies – an awful lot of replies – and these are our favourites.
1.
Haven’t come in here for a while.
— 🇬🇧 Adam Norseman Ball 🏴🇩🇰 (@minty_adam) February 24, 2021
2.
“Not a problem, it’s not your fault…I’ll just get a cloth and clean this up for you….”
— COVID19 Joker (@brexitjoker) February 24, 2021
3.
It smells a bit off. When did you last clean your pipes?
— Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) February 24, 2021
4.
Is it ok if I push your stool in?
— Alan Holmes (@AlanHol45870796) February 24, 2021
5.
Fill it to the top please.. cheers 🍻
— Jessrocks🇬🇧 (@Jessrocks71) February 24, 2021
6.
Same again please.
— Liz Nugent (@lizzienugent) February 24, 2021
7.
Can I have a bit more head.
— BooBoo (@BooBiffa) February 24, 2021
8.
I don’t touch shorts.
— Aodhán Ó Coileáin 💙 🏴☠️ (@CapersColly) February 24, 2021
9.
Make mine a large one
— deborah rolfe (@hotlipshamble) February 24, 2021
10.
Usual please
— Andrea the dogging sock tosser (@Andrea62928413) February 24, 2021
11.
It’s been over a year.
— Ryan Rally (@RyanRallyOh) February 24, 2021
