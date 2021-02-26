‘What’s something you could say in the pub but also during sex?’ – 21 funniest replies

Life

We’ve had things that you can say during sex and a funeral and we’ve had things that you can say during sex and a family dinner.

We’ve had things you can say during sex and a job interview and even had things you can say during sex and a visit to Ikea.

And now we have, thanks to @theglamityjane over on Twitter, things you can say in the pub but also during sex.

What’s something you could say in the pub but also during sex — Mary-Jane 🌟💋✨ (@theglamityjane) February 24, 2021

And it’s fair to say it got a lot of replies – an awful lot of replies – and these are our favourites.

1.

Haven’t come in here for a while. — 🇬🇧 Adam Norseman Ball 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇰 (@minty_adam) February 24, 2021

2.

“Not a problem, it’s not your fault…I’ll just get a cloth and clean this up for you….” — COVID19 Joker (@brexitjoker) February 24, 2021

3.

It smells a bit off. When did you last clean your pipes? — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) February 24, 2021

4.

Is it ok if I push your stool in? — Alan Holmes (@AlanHol45870796) February 24, 2021

5.

Fill it to the top please.. cheers 🍻 — Jessrocks🇬🇧 (@Jessrocks71) February 24, 2021

6.

Same again please. — Liz Nugent (@lizzienugent) February 24, 2021

7.

Can I have a bit more head. — BooBoo (@BooBiffa) February 24, 2021

8.

I don’t touch shorts. — Aodhán Ó Coileáin 💙 🏴‍☠️ (@CapersColly) February 24, 2021

9.

Make mine a large one — deborah rolfe (@hotlipshamble) February 24, 2021

10.

Usual please — Andrea the dogging sock tosser (@Andrea62928413) February 24, 2021

11.