Turns out cats have a very precise way of walking and it’s blowing people’s minds

Forgive us if you already knew this and your mind remains resolutely unblown.

But this fact about the very precise way that cats walk has just gone viral because it’s next level stuff. And very little known about, by the looks of it.

Cats have a precise method of walking called ‘direct registering’. Their hind paws fall inside the place of their forepaws — minimizing noise and visible tracks — while ensuring more stable footing. Amazing… pic.twitter.com/2HiuIX7R2t — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 1, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

This is why your cat never steps on the most painful part of your boob just once. https://t.co/FvBpTJ5uig — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) March 2, 2021

Me: Wow, look at this cool thing cats do My cat: Holy shit, look at the size of that litter box https://t.co/ogExPD0ATF — Clint Graves (@EaglePursuit) March 1, 2021

Like Sand People, they walk in single file to hide their numbers @HamillHimself https://t.co/wY5T8HMLKV — Nicolaas (@cinemawerks) March 1, 2021

That's right, Myrtle. Your "bestest widdle fuzzy face" Mr. Boots is a furry murderer. https://t.co/H7sWcX3nAh — Stephen Machuga (@ShanghaiSix) March 1, 2021

Amazing what you learn/notice when you pay attention… https://t.co/k3isHagFtx — Lukwesa Burak (@LukwesaBurak) March 1, 2021

Oh, I thought those single tracks were because Jesus was carrying the cat. https://t.co/zHzDrh2MoQ — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) March 1, 2021

This is some: "they always walk in single file to hide their numbers" shit https://t.co/0rFPQ9A11w — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 1, 2021

Source @RexChapman @hanamomoact