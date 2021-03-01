Sacha Baron Cohen thanked Rudy Giuliani at the Golden Globes and it just gets better and better

Celebrity

Sacha Baron Cohen was among the big winners at the Golden Globes at the weekend, winning two awards.

Cohen’s movie sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won best motion picture – musical or comedy – while Cohen himself won the best actor prize in the same category.

And Cohen had not only one of the funniest films of the year, he also had the funniest acceptance speech of the night, thanking his ‘comedy genius’ co-star Rudy Giuliani for, well, best watch for yourself.

Watch comedian Sacha Baron Cohen thank his ‘co-star’ Rudy Giuliani while accepting the award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ at the Golden Globes on February 28 pic.twitter.com/73iBeQft0O — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 1, 2021

Boom.

“I gotta say this movie couldn’t have been possible without my costar: a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who could get more laughs out of one unzipping? “Our movie was just the beginning for him. Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films, hits like Four Seasons Landscaping, Hair Dye Another Day, and the courtroom drama A Very Public Fart.”

And it wasn’t all he had to say.

Congratulations to @SachaBaronCohen for winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/fzbnKc7sOS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

And this.

"Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press." — Sacha Baron Cohen, accepted his award#GoldenGlobes — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 1, 2021

Source @nowthisnews