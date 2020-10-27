Sacha Baron Cohen on conspiracy theories and the retreat of democracy is brilliantly done
As you can’t fail to have noticed by now, there’s a new Borat movie out and very good it is too.
The film sequel was timed to come out before the US presidential elections for obvious reasons.
This clip of Borat’s creator, Sacha Baron Cohen, talking about conspiracy theories and the ‘death of the age of reason’ has also gone viral and it’s brilliant stuff, well worth two minutes of your time.
A man if genuine reason and understanding of the worlds current state #Borat pic.twitter.com/XmO1HnfcyU
— idontlikedreams (@mvttyraw) October 22, 2020
Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.
Source @mvttyraw H/T @RexChapman