Sacha Baron Cohen on conspiracy theories and the retreat of democracy is brilliantly done

As you can’t fail to have noticed by now, there’s a new Borat movie out and very good it is too.

The film sequel was timed to come out before the US presidential elections for obvious reasons.

This clip of Borat’s creator, Sacha Baron Cohen, talking about conspiracy theories and the ‘death of the age of reason’ has also gone viral and it’s brilliant stuff, well worth two minutes of your time.

A man if genuine reason and understanding of the worlds current state #Borat pic.twitter.com/XmO1HnfcyU — idontlikedreams (@mvttyraw) October 22, 2020

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

2-minutes of pure gold from Sacha Baron Cohen: “Voltaire was right, “Those who can make you believe absurdities — can make you commit atrocities.” pic.twitter.com/OEysQFIz6l — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 26, 2020

As #Borat premiers today on Amazon Prime, and uncovers the filth within the GOP, I think it's important to recognize how brilliant a man Sasha Baron Cohen is:pic.twitter.com/nkN36KOh8X — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 23, 2020

Like an arrow to the gut. https://t.co/9afQwko0ua — kristen VOTE johnston (@thekjohnston) October 27, 2020

Brilliant- for real

Brilliant https://t.co/KAEDegjxbE — Arne Duncan (@arneduncan) October 26, 2020

Source @mvttyraw H/T @RexChapman