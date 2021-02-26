Animals

This six seconds very well spent, a video that went viral on Reddit of a dog doing its very best to help out in a difficult situation.

‘When she thinks you’re trying to push the wall and rushes to help’ said _Raines_.

Very funny and total adorable.

‘The little growl as she’s pushing against the wall and then sliding, plopping on the ground just gets me.’ _Raines_ ‘She’s helping!!’ quabityassure ‘The way its body collapsed is what happens to me while doing planks.’ shutyomouth101 ‘Cutest workout buddy!!!’ Raerae1360

Source Reddit u/_Raines_ YouTube