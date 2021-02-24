This dog trying to be sneaky is very funny and absolutely adorable
This dog trying to be sneaky went viral on Reddit because it’s so funny and totally adorable.
‘Pupper think he’s sneaky,’ said asianj1m
Awwww!
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
‘I’ve mastered the ability of standing so incredibly still… that I become invisible to the eye… Watch. My movement… is so slow… that it’s imperceptible.’ wildadragon
‘What do you mean “thinks”? He’s one sneaky good boy and he’s very good at it.’ TheNerdCuber
‘I’d recruit him’ mooseymoosmoos
And also this.
‘Thought she was Reece Witherspoon. She’s a lookalike for sure.’ elvisfan66
‘That’s Reece’s cousin, Reece Withoutherspoon.’ running531
Source Reddit u/asianj1m YouTube
