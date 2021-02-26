Videos

‘The Guy Who Decides Autocorrect – Part 2’ is the Relatable Sketch of the Day

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 26th, 2021

The hilarious Jimmy Rees has come up with more comedy gold, in character as The Guy Who Decides Things – and it’s funny because it’s true.

In case you missed it, here’s part 1.

The man’s a ducking genius.

