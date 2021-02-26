‘The Guy Who Decides Autocorrect – Part 2’ is the Relatable Sketch of the Day
The hilarious Jimmy Rees has come up with more comedy gold, in character as The Guy Who Decides Things – and it’s funny because it’s true.
In case you missed it, here’s part 1.
The man’s a ducking genius.
