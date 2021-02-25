Videos

We don’t know whether to life or cry at this viral cookery video like no other

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2021

Content creator, Soggy Nugget, mixes physical comedy with an extremely high creep factor, resulting in videos that leave a strong impression – especially when you’re awake at three in the morning.

Their latest video has gone viral, because – well, watch for yourself.

@_soggy_nugget_

Who wants eggs? 🍳 ##demon ##egg ##cooking ##chef ##meme ##funny ##skit ##cryptid ##soggy

♬ original sound – Soggy_nugget

Is this one of Ramsay’s actual kitchen nightmares? It’s like watching a circus act directed by Kurosawa.

As so often happens, someone shared it to Twitter, where it went stratospheric – picking up two million views and 53,000 retweets in just 11 hours.

Here’s what tweeters had to say about the spectacle.

We like this suggestion.

Splatterday Kitchen – anyone?

You can follow Soggy Nugget on Instagram and YouTube, as well as TikTok.

Source @_soggy_nugget_ Image Screengrab

