We don’t know whether to life or cry at this viral cookery video like no other
Content creator, Soggy Nugget, mixes physical comedy with an extremely high creep factor, resulting in videos that leave a strong impression – especially when you’re awake at three in the morning.
Their latest video has gone viral, because – well, watch for yourself.
@_soggy_nugget_
Who wants eggs? 🍳 ##demon ##egg ##cooking ##chef ##meme ##funny ##skit ##cryptid ##soggy
Is this one of Ramsay’s actual kitchen nightmares? It’s like watching a circus act directed by Kurosawa.
As so often happens, someone shared it to Twitter, where it went stratospheric – picking up two million views and 53,000 retweets in just 11 hours.
This is super cursed and also the funniest goddamn thing I’ve seen all week pic.twitter.com/OOAblOwomM
— JR (@USofJR) February 24, 2021
Here’s what tweeters had to say about the spectacle.
Incredible. Please, more. https://t.co/jQQHAdYqat
— 👁️Trevor Henderson👁️ (@slimyswampghost) February 24, 2021
oh my GOD i'm actually crying laughing, this is incredible adskjgdf https://t.co/aSkrY97X15
— Neb 💫 (@NebulousDream_) February 25, 2021
what it’s like living with me: https://t.co/VssHQj0YyG
— Simone de Rochefort (@doomquasar) February 24, 2021
this evoked such a strong emotion within me that i ended up crouched on the kitchen floor crying from laughter and what is perhaps the deepest fear i've ever known https://t.co/Z6ki2QRVIh
— breanne ☕️🫖🐾 (@smoreyellow) February 24, 2021
im mostly just impressed at how well this guy can do things while using those pincer things and wearing stilts https://t.co/PbcKihSpPV
— Super Dimension Fortress Reki (@pup_hime) February 24, 2021
We like this suggestion.
give him his own cooking show plz https://t.co/1aLzCJcblh
— 🕷g̴r̴e̴e̴r̴🕸(̴n̴i̴c̴e̴)̴🕷 (@m0ther0fspiders) February 24, 2021
Splatterday Kitchen – anyone?
You can follow Soggy Nugget on Instagram and YouTube, as well as TikTok.
This very funny viral cookery reaction video goes on quite the journey
