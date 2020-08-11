This very funny viral cookery reaction video goes on quite the journey

You’ve probably spotted that cookery reaction videos are all the rage these days, with ‘rage’ being the operative word.

Uncle Roger” was clearly not impressed with this rice-cooking effort.

And let’s not forget Gordon Ramsay‘s verdict on the Bad Tea American’s fish and chips.

This is what happens when you send me your dishes……##ramsayreacts ##duet with @jchelle36

But this video featuring TikToker @quentinagerr is a very different kettle of fish. In fact it’s a kettle of chicken and beef.

##duet with @thesuburbanfarmhouse

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Not really.

Buzzfeed’s Tanya Chen shared the video on Twitter.

With four million views on TikTok and almost two million more after little more than a day on Twitter, this is what people had to say about the viral clip.

Finally, Twitter user @AliciaAmin spotted a parallel.

