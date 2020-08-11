This very funny viral cookery reaction video goes on quite the journey

You’ve probably spotted that cookery reaction videos are all the rage these days, with ‘rage’ being the operative word.

“Uncle Roger” was clearly not impressed with this rice-cooking effort.

LMAAOOOO WHO IS THIS HILARIOUS DUDE??????? 😂😂😂😂😂 THIS RICE COOKING IS A HATE CRIMEpic.twitter.com/V4N4gS4W77 — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) July 23, 2020

And let’s not forget Gordon Ramsay‘s verdict on the Bad Tea American’s fish and chips.

But this video featuring TikToker @quentinagerr is a very different kettle of fish. In fact it’s a kettle of chicken and beef.

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. Not really.

Buzzfeed’s Tanya Chen shared the video on Twitter.

I don’t even have a tweet that could do this video justice. just watch it pic.twitter.com/iyYQ52CjsU — Tanya Chen (@tanyachen) August 9, 2020

thank you so much for posting me🥺🥺🥺this means a lot love❤️ — quentinagerr (@quentinagerr) August 10, 2020

With four million views on TikTok and almost two million more after little more than a day on Twitter, this is what people had to say about the viral clip.

Nothing can prepare you for the journey you’re about to take through this video.pic.twitter.com/Ljo5YIqtFf — Leon Langford (@MasonLLL) August 11, 2020

This is just… the funniest thing on the whole internet right now. I’m CRYING from laughing so hard. https://t.co/FYz5eyb4B8 — Mark Oshiro EACH OF US A DESERT (@MarkDoesStuff) August 10, 2020

I was so hoping this would make it's way to Twitter. Best video on TikTok. https://t.co/tQew1U0CJU — Claire Connelly (@_ClaireConnelly) August 10, 2020

Finally, Twitter user @AliciaAmin spotted a parallel.

This is how people who don’t read whole threads be reacting 😂 https://t.co/6wezzG5EIw — YM Raja Lapar 🍸 (@AliciaAmin) August 10, 2020

READ MORE

Gordon Ramsay reacting to the Bad Tea American’s fish and chips went as well as you’d think

Source @quentinagerr Image @quentinagerr