This video about magnet fishing went wildly viral because look what the hell turns up

Videos

Turns out fishing isn’t all about hooks and catching fish. It can also be about magnets and bloody great big pieces of metal, if ‘magnet fishing’ is your thing.

We’ve never been, but the Kinzler Bros have, and you can find lots of their videos on TikTok here and over here on YouTube.

One in particular has just gone wildly viral because, well, just have a look at what they ‘caught’.

Magnet fishing? Yea these looked like all murder weapons pic.twitter.com/CfXfMvIKlG — DESHAUN TO CHICAGO (@FlowsAndolini) February 22, 2021

That’s quite the catch. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

The ice pick, the knife and the gun definitely got bodies. — Chris Kurtz (@ckurtz2014) February 22, 2021

And the shovels — Atara Desu (@Sugoi_Onesan) February 22, 2021

I’d be so mad if I got away with murder and I get a call 20 years later bc some dude went “magnet fishing” https://t.co/71vaRVPBY6 — somebody (@SpicyKoreanQ) February 23, 2021

Man…the cold cases they bout open back up all cuz' 12 wanna spend the budget on military grade equipment and not simple ass magnets to fish out murder weapons 🤦🏾‍♂️ — ScrollaMite (@PrawdPoppa716) February 23, 2021

Cases about to be reopened real quick pic.twitter.com/gWXjKJj9cq — Miamore🍓❤️💍🌮🥗 (@Miamore5623) February 22, 2021

The solution to every cold case in the history of America is discovered by 2 goobers on the internet. Police depts don't even try anymore, smh… — Pasch….it sounds like cash (@Tao_Pasch) February 23, 2021

When the forensic team lifts those prints pic.twitter.com/lrWbYK6FYx — YEA I’M DONE YOUNG BUL (@SlimDreY) February 22, 2021

Except …

ain’t gonna b no prints on a weapon that’s been underwater for years — queen latifa lockhart vol 13 (@HaritoMorales) February 22, 2021

Only one question remained.

Is this the same bridge in the Irishman ? — WeekendGabe (@WeekendGabe) February 22, 2021

READ MORE

Simply 23 ‘confusing perspective’ pictures that will make your brain go fuzzy

Source Kinzler Bros TikTok YouTube Twitter @FlowsAndolini