This video about magnet fishing went wildly viral because look what the hell turns up

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2021

Turns out fishing isn’t all about hooks and catching fish. It can also be about magnets and bloody great big pieces of metal, if ‘magnet fishing’ is your thing.

We’ve never been, but the Kinzler Bros have, and you can find lots of their videos on TikTok here and over here on YouTube.

One in particular has just gone wildly viral because, well, just have a look at what they ‘caught’.

That’s quite the catch. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Except …

Only one question remained.

Source Kinzler Bros TikTok YouTube Twitter @FlowsAndolini

