Simply 23 ‘confusing perspective’ pictures that will make your brain go fuzzy

Pics

You might have seen that picture of four friends sharing a toast that went viral because people couldn’t get their heads round what they were looking at.

(via Reddit)

It took a long time for people to spot the fourth arm, and it got us thinking about other photos were the confusing perspective messed with people’s brains.

There’s a subReddit devoted to exactly that and here are classics of the genre. Some of them you have to look at a long time – a really long time – before you can work out what’s going on.

1. ‘Young girl posing with a bag of popcorn’

(via)

2. ‘I initially thought these were small bushes in a gravel flower bed. Nope. Boston protest 2020’

(via)

3. ‘Man with curly hair about to dive into the water’

(via)

4. ‘Just a guy wearing a hoodie’

(via)

5. ‘The white lines are camels and the black are their shadows’

(via)

6. ‘A leg with no upper body spotted in subway’

(via)

7. ‘The mythical Annubis’

(via)

8. ‘Floating bin’

(via)

9. ‘What in the world!’

(via)

10. ‘What an arm’

(via)

11. ‘Terrifying teeth’

(via)

12. ‘I present to you a ManChild’

(via)

13. ‘Fully functioning camouflage’

(via)