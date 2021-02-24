Pics

Latest in an occasional series, facepalm of the day goes to this sign which had a less than helpful sign for anyone who was unable to find a seat.

‘I pray to God my kids don’t turn out to be this dumb,’ said ITzMalk who shared it on Reddit.

‘Yes, thanks a lot, management.’ Veto353 ‘I love how every single manager has responded to the contagious protein emergency by reducing their entrances and exits to a single doorway.’ lowrads ‘I’m always surprised at how dumb people can be. Makes me feel better about myself though.’ BlondMorty

