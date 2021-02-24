Facepalm of the day
Latest in an occasional series, facepalm of the day goes to this sign which had a less than helpful sign for anyone who was unable to find a seat.
‘I pray to God my kids don’t turn out to be this dumb,’ said ITzMalk who shared it on Reddit.
‘Yes, thanks a lot, management.’ Veto353
‘I love how every single manager has responded to the contagious protein emergency by reducing their entrances and exits to a single doorway.’ lowrads
‘I’m always surprised at how dumb people can be. Makes me feel better about myself though.’ BlondMorty
READ MORE
Simply 23 ‘confusing perspective’ pictures that will make your brain go fuzzy
Source Twitter Reddit ITzMalk
More from the Poke
This video about magnet fishing went wildly viral because look what the hell turns up
This clip of Leonard Nimoy doing an Australian accent will short circuit your brain