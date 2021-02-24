Some flakes believe Bill Gates sent plastic snow to Texas – 11 ice-cold takedowns

Weird World

In a matter of days, Texas has gone from shivering in bitter sub-zero temperatures – with snowstorms and power outages – to enjoying its more typical balmy sunshine.

The freak weather, yet another side effect of climate change, can only have fuelled a bizarre conspiracy theory that’s taken hold recently – that the Texas snow was both fake and sent by Bill Gates.

TikTok has been inundated with videos like this one, showing people trying to melt snowballs.

This, now deleted, TikTok suggests Bill Gates sent the ‘fake’ snow – presumably because he was bored of spying on vaccinated people as they binge-watched Wandavision and stocked up on pasta.

I am obsessed with idiots in Texas thinking the snow is fake and a government plot pic.twitter.com/7F0hsLB3hB — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 22, 2021

Here’s how the less gullible side of the internet has been reacting.

1.

My apologies. I had to take a moment to prove to you there are actual morons out there….Some Texans Believe Snow is Fake and Sent By Bill Gates https://t.co/6QdazuvBJ9 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) February 23, 2021

2.

Fun fact:

That black stuff? That's coming from fuel in the lighter similar to how rich diesel exhaust can smear black stuff on surfaces. Also, due to how snow is airy, the water is getting sucked inside as it deforms, and also re-freezing to become harder. https://t.co/9CcW7JpLmT — Rai Taiko – Elstiq form | 22 | Pan pride | #BLM (@Thundrakion) February 24, 2021

3.

So wait, the new conspiracy theory is that the snow is fake snow created by Bill Gates? I can’t drink enough to keep up with this sh*t anymore… — Matthew Sajban (@Thenewmatthew) February 21, 2021

4.

When you try to dry wet snow with a hairdryer plugged into electricity but claim the Government is the dumb one….#governmentsnow #WandaVision #QAnonmeltdown

🤦🏼‍♀️⚡️😂 pic.twitter.com/hb1fpjqqFR — Siobhan Marie Day (@MarieSiobsbhndy) February 23, 2021

5.

'Idiocracy' was meant to be a spoof, not a foreshadowing.https://t.co/VdsSoZg1Vy — Gomez 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@GomezTheBrave) February 23, 2021

6.

If snow is real how does it end up in the sky since it's heavier than air? Checkmate, Bill Gates — Mat Velloso (@matvelloso) February 22, 2021

7.

I think it might be time for us to seriously consider that America is too stupid to continue existing as a country https://t.co/SKfHA13bTw pic.twitter.com/OVfIXGammr — Italian-American Advocate (@TheEpicDept) February 21, 2021

8.

It brings me great joy to know Texans believe snow is fake before they believe “climate change.” — Brittany White (@brittcwhite) February 21, 2021

9.

This is without a doubt the funniest thing we’ll see all year. If something funnier than Texans thinking the government dumped fake snow on them happens, I’ll gladly put my hand up and admit I’m wrong, but I won’t be https://t.co/kmUQY93Gmb — Jesse Finver (@jessefinver) February 22, 2021

10.

This is so thoroughly depressing. I desperately want to believe it's parody. It must be, right? https://t.co/cyusJuUvtk — Nathen Græy (@owlbare) February 23, 2021

11.

Texans voted red and it shows 😬 https://t.co/8uMKygMXPb — tiago (@tiagoadionisio) February 22, 2021

Comedy writer and best-selling author, James Felton, came to a conclusion.

We’re all going to die aren’t we pic.twitter.com/4NjhPtaFtT — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 23, 2021

We’re going to have to deploy Greta Thunberg.

