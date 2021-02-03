This interview with a Trump conspiracy theorist started badly and went downhill

The multi-millionaire CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lendell, was invited onto a live news programme to discuss being suspended from Twitter for spouting defamatory conspiracy theories.

Guess what he did next.

Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 2, 2021

Bob Sellers cancelled himself.

Here are a few of our favourite reactions to the car-crash interview.

What I truly love about this is that the segment was to complain about him being canceled/censored on Twitter for spreading election fraud claims …. and then the anchor essentially (and rightfully) attempts to do the same thing to him on Newsmax. Just beautiful. — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 2, 2021

The irony of this segment about deplatforming, where they turn the MyPillow guy's mic down and recite a legal statement over him until one of the anchors just leaves to protect himself from further legal jeopardy, shouldn't be lost on anybody. https://t.co/ah89Gs7BkJ — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 2, 2021

What a legal threat can do. https://t.co/lhCCWl3FpW — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 2, 2021

my pillow guy is like the poet laureate for people who eat glue — Amy Silverberg (@AmySilverberg) February 3, 2021

I can only dream of writing a sketch this hilarious with as good a final visual joke https://t.co/1NYm5mrmeQ — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) February 2, 2021

The award for best pun goes to CNN’s White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

The anchor here sure gets extra firm with MyPillow guy… https://t.co/rKkQDMYt7n — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 2, 2021

