This interview with a Trump conspiracy theorist started badly and went downhill

The multi-millionaire CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lendell, was invited onto a live news programme to discuss being suspended from Twitter for spouting defamatory conspiracy theories.

Guess what he did next.

Bob Sellers cancelled himself.

Here are a few of our favourite reactions to the car-crash interview.

The award for best pun goes to CNN’s White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

