This interview with a Trump conspiracy theorist started badly and went downhill
The multi-millionaire CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lendell, was invited onto a live news programme to discuss being suspended from Twitter for spouting defamatory conspiracy theories.
Guess what he did next.
Newsmax invites Mike Lindell, who advocated for a coup and spews dangerous conspiracy theories, on air. It didn't go well. pic.twitter.com/6xzSgXlHua
Bob Sellers cancelled himself.
Here are a few of our favourite reactions to the car-crash interview.
What I truly love about this is that the segment was to complain about him being canceled/censored on Twitter for spreading election fraud claims …. and then the anchor essentially (and rightfully) attempts to do the same thing to him on Newsmax.
Just beautiful.
The irony of this segment about deplatforming, where they turn the MyPillow guy's mic down and recite a legal statement over him until one of the anchors just leaves to protect himself from further legal jeopardy, shouldn't be lost on anybody. https://t.co/ah89Gs7BkJ
What a legal threat can do. https://t.co/lhCCWl3FpW
my pillow guy is like the poet laureate for people who eat glue
I can only dream of writing a sketch this hilarious with as good a final visual joke https://t.co/1NYm5mrmeQ
The award for best pun goes to CNN’s White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.
The anchor here sure gets extra firm with MyPillow guy… https://t.co/rKkQDMYt7n
