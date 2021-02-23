Piers Morgan skewering Matt Hancock for his pandemic performance is today’s must-see interview

Videos

Matt Hancock has been doing the rounds of the media, brazening out the fact that he was found to have acted unlawfully by not publishing details of PPE contracts largely awarded to ministers’ friends.

He bounced from Zoom to Zoom, claiming there was no national PPE shortage and trying to justify his department’s choices.

When he faced Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, he wriggled for all he was worth, but stayed well and truly on the hook.

‘I think we should be on this programme thanking my team.’ After Matt Hancock says his team should be thanked, @piersmorgan asks if his team should be thanked for 130,000 people dying in the pandemic. Piers says it’s not his first thought to thank the Health Sec for that. pic.twitter.com/ayiaCn0ejk — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 23, 2021

Hancock stuck out his brass neck still further with this astonishing refusal to admit he should have done anything differently.

‘I won’t apologise because to apologise would imply that I’d do something differently.’ Health Sec Matt Hancock tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 he wouldn’t have done anything differently back at the start of the pandemic despite being found guilty of unlawful conduct. pic.twitter.com/dG208YMmN9 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 23, 2021

We sense another government boycott of Good Morning Britain in 3 …2 …1 …

Matt Hancock had some supporters.

I find myself watching items like this in the hope guests will give Piers a reality check. It’s getting closer. Well done Matt Hancock for sticking to your guns. People have worked hard through this pandemic and never once had a holiday. — Kraigen Kloop – 2021 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@JurgenKloop13) February 23, 2021

And Piers Morgan wonders why Boris flat our refuses to appear on GMB. I was sat in another room, but could hear him haranguing Matt Hancock. Not that he's top of my Christmas card list. But that's not the point. — Sir Peter Morris "Thank God we're out" (@petemorristwit) February 23, 2021

However, most people were stunned at the Health Secretary’s attitude and glad to see him being held to account, even if it rankled for some to find themselves in agreement with Piers Morgan.

Look, I've never been a fan, but my god it would be good to see more journalists holding this govt to account – on many issues – like @piersmorgan does here. https://t.co/UYmDMTtnmg — Alistair Barrie (@AlistairBarrie) February 23, 2021

This is why @GMB is the morning show to watch. When those governing the country have no respect for the truth or the law they must be held to account without restraint. @piersmorgan shows other interviewers how it’s done pic.twitter.com/hCioCgv0TT — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) February 23, 2021

I don’t normally have popcorn for breakfast but watching Piers Morgan rip apart Matt Hancock was just too good 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/bXRZr9lhht — Craig Mitchell (@craigmitch1991) February 23, 2021

Matt Hancock saying there was no national shortage of PPE like numerous local outbreaks of nurses wearing bin bags was a fashion choice — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 23, 2021

Matt Hancock thankfully gets a pasting from Piers Morgan on #gmb for not apologising for breaking the law pic.twitter.com/rvd98BL33H — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 23, 2021

THIS is how the government should be held account by EVERYONE in the media, EVERY TIME. Well done @piersmorgan — Richard Oliver Durrant🗯 (@richardodurrant) February 23, 2021

In conclusion –

This said it all. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Nw0yIaOJfM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2021

You can watch the full segment here. It’s eleven minutes well spent.

