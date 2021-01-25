Watch this Tory minister’s excruciating reverse ferret after Piers Morgan recapped her response

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey has been doing the rounds of various news outlets to trumpet the government’s Kickstart scheme, which provides work placements for young people.

When she faced Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, she was asked if she could provide a reason why the UK has the worst coronavirus deathrate in the world, and she had a couple of suggestions.

That went well. Was Michael Spicer in the room next door?

Instead of stating that she had to go to other interviews, three times, and complaining that this one had started late, twice, she could have explained just once why it was okay for her to reference age and obesity, but not for Piers Morgan to repeat it.

This is how Twitter saw it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

It’s going to be another eight months before she comes back.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan tore apart Gavin Williamson over his pandemic record and it’s quite the watch

Source Good Morning Britain Image Screengrab