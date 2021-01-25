Watch this Tory minister’s excruciating reverse ferret after Piers Morgan recapped her response

Work and Pensions Secretary, Thérèse Coffey has been doing the rounds of various news outlets to trumpet the government’s Kickstart scheme, which provides work placements for young people.

What better way to show how little we care than to get empathy vacuum and paragon of incompetence, Therese Coffey, to do the media round. pic.twitter.com/A5t1jNVv4U — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) January 25, 2021

When she faced Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, she was asked if she could provide a reason why the UK has the worst coronavirus deathrate in the world, and she had a couple of suggestions.

After an easy ride on #SkyNews & #BBCBreakfast Work & Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey storms off @GMB when @piersmorgan actually holds Government to account pic.twitter.com/dZDizELaoI — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) January 25, 2021

That went well. Was Michael Spicer in the room next door?

Instead of stating that she had to go to other interviews, three times, and complaining that this one had started late, twice, she could have explained just once why it was okay for her to reference age and obesity, but not for Piers Morgan to repeat it.

This is how Twitter saw it.

1.

Look, which of us, on hearing our ‘insulting explanations’ repeated back to us but now in the voice of Piers Morgan, wouldn’t want to terminate the conversation with the “I’m going now byeeee” zoom technique. Thérèse Coffey is the utter berk inside us all pic.twitter.com/UAr5LgVSR7 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 25, 2021

2.

The days of looking at a Tory minister and thinking that I may not agree with them but at least they're competent are long gone.

A typical combination of lack of grasp and lack of concern. https://t.co/5XSMgTttbO — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) January 25, 2021

3.

wonder if this new interview technique Piers Morgan just trialled with Therese Coffey of *repeating what they have just said back to them* might be a game changer causing all Tory MPs to spontaneously combust with embarrassment — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 25, 2021

4.

Fucking hell – who was it that did Thérèse Coffey's media training – Myra Hindley? — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) January 25, 2021

5.

Piers Morgan – Are you saying the reason for us having the worst death rate, in the world, is because the public are too old and too fat? Therese Coffey – You've had 20-minutes of my time… bye#GMB pic.twitter.com/VE37EchW3r — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 25, 2021

6.

A masterclass in media relations from Therese Coffey. *Blame the public for being too old and fat – check

*Accuse the interviewer of being insulting when she doesn't like a question – check

*Abruptly leave when she's had enough – check Textbook. https://t.co/6kZoVdhMPi — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) January 25, 2021

7.

Thérèse Coffey most likely thought she was being clever in her attempt to evade difficult questions, but it's somewhat insulting for the rest of us when 100,000 people are dead and a minister pulls a "Oh shit, I left the oven on" trick to escape scrutiny.pic.twitter.com/HFEeAyaSPJ — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) January 25, 2021

It’s going to be another eight months before she comes back.

