‘He totally bought it hook, line and sinker …’
Keep watching for a surprise. And even if you’re not surprised, he certainly was.
He totally bought it hook, line and sinker. pic.twitter.com/wArWmC6Ewi
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) February 23, 2021
Boom. And our favourite things people said about it …
He bit. Completely…🤣😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/TwgkW5ZHDb
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 23, 2021
the way he watched her walk away and then looked back
— ' (@silky_thi_hi) February 23, 2021
He is looking at her like she forgot something
— Crystal (@carriea144) February 23, 2021
HOWWWWW DID SHE KEEP A STRAIGHT FACE WHEN HE KISSED THAT HAND
— SP, MPH (@pubhealthdarlng) February 23, 2021
This made me laugh way more than I was expecting
— Dave p (@dp1414) February 23, 2021
I like these kinds of pranks.
Harmless but hilarious.
— Maria (@ours_keep) February 23, 2021
I laughed so hard. Sorry guy. You are sweet and affectionate and should not have to experience horror. But kudos to your gf I am in love w/ her commitment to the joke.
— Uneasy Writer (@HorrorAwaits) February 23, 2021
READ MORE
Finally, someone found something useful to do with a leaf blower
Source Twitter @fred035schultz
More from the Poke
Comeback of the day
How Daft Punk sampled this 1979 song for One More Time is an amazing watch (and listen)