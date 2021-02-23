Videos

Keep watching for a surprise. And even if you’re not surprised, he certainly was.

He totally bought it hook, line and sinker. pic.twitter.com/wArWmC6Ewi — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) February 23, 2021

Boom. And our favourite things people said about it …

the way he watched her walk away and then looked back — ' (@silky_thi_hi) February 23, 2021

He is looking at her like she forgot something — Crystal (@carriea144) February 23, 2021

HOWWWWW DID SHE KEEP A STRAIGHT FACE WHEN HE KISSED THAT HAND — SP, MPH (@pubhealthdarlng) February 23, 2021

This made me laugh way more than I was expecting — Dave p (@dp1414) February 23, 2021

I like these kinds of pranks.

Harmless but hilarious. — Maria (@ours_keep) February 23, 2021

I laughed so hard. Sorry guy. You are sweet and affectionate and should not have to experience horror. But kudos to your gf I am in love w/ her commitment to the joke. — Uneasy Writer (@HorrorAwaits) February 23, 2021

READ MORE

Finally, someone found something useful to do with a leaf blower

Source Twitter @fred035schultz