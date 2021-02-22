Finally, someone found something useful to do with a leaf blower

Videos

There’s no shortage of things that confuses us about the modern world, but few things confuse us quite so much as a leaf blower.

Very useful for blowing leaves from one part of your garden to another, it’s a gadget you’ll only use once. Except this dad found another use for it and it went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_.

Only problem is we’d need a very long extension lead. And the health and safety aspect, obviously.

News: Inventive, well meaning dad kills child with polutants and severe head trauma. pic.twitter.com/IPp8NsMI2L — onedarkheart (@onedarkheart1) February 21, 2021

I like how the dad is the one with the helmet on for protection. — Gavin (@lord_ali12) February 21, 2021

Don’t try this at home.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_