Finally, someone found something useful to do with a leaf blower

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2021

There’s no shortage of things that confuses us about the modern world, but few things confuse us quite so much as a leaf blower.

Very useful for blowing leaves from one part of your garden to another, it’s a gadget you’ll only use once. Except this dad found another use for it and it went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_.

Only problem is we’d need a very long extension lead. And the health and safety aspect, obviously.

Don’t try this at home.

Source Twitter @buitengebieden_

