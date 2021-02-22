Finally, someone found something useful to do with a leaf blower
There’s no shortage of things that confuses us about the modern world, but few things confuse us quite so much as a leaf blower.
Very useful for blowing leaves from one part of your garden to another, it’s a gadget you’ll only use once. Except this dad found another use for it and it went viral after it was shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_.
Great dad! 😅 pic.twitter.com/BHgqpToS0d
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 21, 2021
Only problem is we’d need a very long extension lead. And the health and safety aspect, obviously.
News: Inventive, well meaning dad kills child with polutants and severe head trauma. pic.twitter.com/IPp8NsMI2L
— onedarkheart (@onedarkheart1) February 21, 2021
I like how the dad is the one with the helmet on for protection.
— Gavin (@lord_ali12) February 21, 2021
Don’t try this at home.
READ MORE
This dad went the extra mile to entertain his son with this Tom and Jerry cartoon
Source Twitter @buitengebieden_
More from the Poke
James Blunt wins comeback of the day (not for the first time)
People have been sharing awkward problems caused by their names – 21 perfect examples